Tanzania Renews Efforts to Boost Agro-Economy, Livestock, Fisheries

18 February 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Mwanza — THE Tanzanian government has stepped up efforts to boost agriculture, livestock and fisheries by building capacity among regional leaders and value-chain stakeholders.

This was revealed during the 2025/26 Agricultural, Livestock and Fisheries Corridor Development Forum held on February 17, 2026 in Mwanza.

The forum organised by the Ministry of Agriculture brought together regional commissioners, district commissioners and council directors from Geita, Mwanza, Mara, Simiyu, Singida and Tabora.

The forum aimed to sharpen strategies of the sectors and increase production, creating jobs and improving livelihoods.

Additionally, discussions centred on stronger public-private partnerships to accelerate sector growth, alongside the need for a more attractive investment climate, including supportive policies, better access to finance, favourable tax systems and improved infrastructure.

