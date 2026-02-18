Tanzania: Government to Establish Special System for Foreign Employment Data

Zanzibar — ZANZIBAR Ministry of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports has said improving the welfare of journalists by strengthening working infrastructure and creating a supportive environment to enhance performance remains a top priority.

The docket's Deputy Minister Mr Ali Abdulgulam Hussein made the commitment before the House of Representatives yesterday, while responding to a question from Wawi Representative Bakar Hamad Bakar.

The lawmaker sought clarification on government plans to improve journalists' welfare and when a standardised payment guideline would be introduced for both public and private sector journalists.

The Deputy Minister said the government is upgrading media facilities, equipment and working tools, while also ensuring that journalists receive transport support, fair salaries, allowances and training opportunities both locally and abroad.

He noted that journalists' welfare will continue to be considered as part of broader public service reforms, and the government will work with stakeholders to uplift both state and private media practitioners.

Deputy Minister Hussein described journalists as key partners in national development, adding that efforts to improve their welfare are part of a wider strategy to strengthen the media industry.

He said the eighth phase government under President Dr Hussein Mwinyi has prioritised media institutions, including the Zanzibar Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC), the Broadcasting Commission and the Newspaper Corporation, where allowances have already been significantly improved.

However, the Deputy Minister acknowledged that some institutions employing journalists still do not meet required standards of remuneration.

He revealed that during a meeting with journalists on January 28th this year, the ministry received proposals to develop a formal payment guideline and is currently working on a framework to establish standardised rates.

Responding to a question from Tunguu Representative Simai Mohammed Said about state honours awarded to journalists during Revolution Day celebrations, he confirmed that the practice exists but said he did not have statistics on the number of journalists who have received such awards.