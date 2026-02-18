Tanzania: Government Pledges Infrastructure Boost to Strengthen Business Climate

Zanzibar — THE Zanzibar Revolutionary Government has reiterated its commitment to building a competitive and inclusive economy by strengthening infrastructure, improving policies and delivering efficient public services.

Zanzibar's second VicePresident (2VP), Hemed Suleiman Abdulla made the statement on behalf of President Hussein Ali Mwinyi at the opening of the 17th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Zanzibar National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) held at the Sheikh Idrisa Abdulwakil Hall in Zanzibar.

He said the government, in collaboration with the private sector, has improved the investment climate by streamlining business registration, enhancing infrastructure and safeguarding investors' rights.

According to government statistics, 588 investment projects worth 6.9 billion US dollars have been registered in Zanzibar, creating 28,695 jobs for local citizens.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The government also plans to improve port efficiency, expand ICT use in service delivery, strengthen energy reliability and maintain an enabling business environment.

ALSO READ: 400 classrooms planned to ease congestion

Minister for Labour and Investment, who is also Acting Minister for Trade and Industrial Development, Sharif Ali Sharif, said the government recognises the private sector as the engine of economic growth and is finalising the Private Sector Act to further improve the business environment.

ZNCC Chairperson Ali Amour Suleiman commended government efforts in upgrading roads, ports and public service systems, but raised concerns over unreliable electricity and port inefficiencies. He said frequent power outages are causing losses in manufacturing, food businesses, tourism and the technology sector.

The chamber called for increased power generation, improved grid infrastructure and better coordination between the electricity utility, private sector and citizens. On ports, traders cited cargo delays, high charges and poor coordination, urging the government to digitise port operations, establish a One Stop Centre and upgrade port equipment.