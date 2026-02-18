Kenya: Kisumu Bunge La Wananchi Calls for Unified ODM Political Direction

Kisumu — Members of Bunge La Wananchi in Kisumu have called on the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leadership to clarify the party's political direction ahead of the 2027 General Election, saying supporters deserve to know where their leaders stand.

Led by Evans Ofula, the group accused sections of the ODM leadership of sending mixed signals amid heightened political activity. They specifically urged ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna to state his position regarding the party's future alliances.

Ofula claimed that party leader Oburu Odinga is engaged in discussions with the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), led by President William Ruto. He stressed that Sifuna should indicate whether he supports those negotiations to avoid confusion among members.

"We want Edwin Sifuna to come out clearly and tell ODM supporters which direction the party is taking as we head to 2027," Ofula said. "There should be no confusion among members at this critical time."

The group also criticized Sifuna, Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, and Siaya Governor James Orengo for holding what they described as parallel rallies without visibly promoting the party's agenda. In several public meetings, they noted, the leaders did not wear party-branded attire or speak about ODM's development plans.

Ofula said the late Raila Odinga had made his position clear by joining the broad-based government arrangement, and that party members should rally behind a unified course. "There is no need for some leaders to confuse members when the party leader already showed the way by joining the broad-based government," he said. "We must remain united instead of creating factions."

The Bunge La Wananchi members also raised concerns about Sifuna's alleged links to former President Uhuru Kenyatta, questioning the motives behind recent political mobilization. Governor Orengo was criticized for prioritizing national political engagements over development in Siaya County.

Recalling historical political dynamics, Ofula said Orengo had opposed Raila Odinga's leadership during succession battles within Ford Kenya in the 1990s and now opposes Oburu Odinga's leadership ambitions within ODM. The group declared full support for Oburu Odinga and ODM national chairperson Gladys Wanga, who is also Governor of Homa Bay County.

Local residents voiced concerns over escalating political tensions. Kisumu resident Ismael Wasonga warned that continued uncertainty could push young people back to street protests, which in the past have led to violence and loss of life. "We do not want our youth taken back to the streets," he said.

Faith Omollo, another resident, expressed support for reported negotiations between Oburu Odinga and President Ruto, citing the President's development record in areas such as affordable housing, youth employment, roads, and health services. She emphasized the need for structured political engagement rather than confrontational politics.

The Bunge La Wananchi members reiterated that internal party dialogue remains the best way to resolve differences and maintain unity as Kenya prepares for the next general election.