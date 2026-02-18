East Africa: Khartoum State Wali Meets Swiss Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa

Khartoum — Khartoum State Wali Ahmed Othman Hamza met with the Swiss Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa, Ambassador Sylvain Astier, during his visit to Khartoum.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary-General of the State Government, Al-Hadi Abdel-Seed, and the Acting Minister and Director-General of the Ministry of Culture, Information and Tourism, Al-Tayib Saad-Eddin.

The Swiss envoy said his visit comes within the framework of consultations with federal and state-level officials, as well as to review the situation of his country's embassy and the ambassador's residence, in response to the Prime Minister's call for diplomatic missions to return to their premises in the capital.

The Khartoum State Wali provided a briefing on rehabilitation work carried out on infrastructure and public services damaged during the conflict, attributing the destruction to the rebel Rapid Support Forcers (RSF) militia. He added that the competent authorities, following the liberation of Khartoum, moved to secure diplomatic missions, with several embassies having already taken back their premises.

He called on the Swiss envoy to convey to the international community the scale of suffering caused by militia violations and to encourage pressure on countries supporting the militia to halt such backing and end abuses against civilians.