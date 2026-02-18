East Africa: Prime Minister Meets Swiss Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa

Khartoum — Prime Minister Kamil Idris met Tuesday in Khartoum with the Swiss Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa, Ambassador Sylvain Astier, to discuss ongoing peace efforts and humanitarian priorities in Sudan.

In a press statement following the meeting, the Swiss envoy said discussions covered the Sudanese government's peace initiative, broader efforts to advance peace, the protection of civilians, the opening of humanitarian corridors, and prospects for inclusive Sudanese dialogue.

He affirmed his country's readiness to provide technical support to help advance peace efforts in Sudan.