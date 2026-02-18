Sudan-Saudi Political Consultation Committee's Preparatory Meeting Held in Riyadh

Riyadh — A preparatory meeting of the Political Consultation Committee between the Republic of the Sudan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was held Monday in the city of Riyadh.

The Sudanese delegation was headed by Ambassador Muawiya Osman Khalid, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, while the Saudi side was led by Ambassador Saud bin Mohammed Al-Sati, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Economic and Political Affairs.

The two sides reviewed means of activating mechanisms for cooperation and coordination between Sudan and Saudi Arabia, as well as governance arrangements for the Joint Strategic Coordination Council, which is scheduled to commence its work in the coming period under the chairmanship of the two countries' foreign ministers.

Both sides reaffirmed the importance of continued bilateral coordination in light of current challenges, in a manner that supports the achievement of security and stability across the Arab and African regions.