Sudan-Saudi Political Consultation Committee's Preparatory Meeting Held in Riyadh

18 February 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Riyadh — A preparatory meeting of the Political Consultation Committee between the Republic of the Sudan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was held Monday in the city of Riyadh.

The Sudanese delegation was headed by Ambassador Muawiya Osman Khalid, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, while the Saudi side was led by Ambassador Saud bin Mohammed Al-Sati, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Economic and Political Affairs.

The two sides reviewed means of activating mechanisms for cooperation and coordination between Sudan and Saudi Arabia, as well as governance arrangements for the Joint Strategic Coordination Council, which is scheduled to commence its work in the coming period under the chairmanship of the two countries' foreign ministers.

Both sides reaffirmed the importance of continued bilateral coordination in light of current challenges, in a manner that supports the achievement of security and stability across the Arab and African regions.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.