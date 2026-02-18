Sudan: Spirit Returns to Khartoum - First Tarawih Prayer After the War Held At Sayyida Sunhuri Mosque

18 February 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — In a solemn scene that restored calm to hearts, several mosques across Khartoum held the first Tarawih prayers Tuesday evening following the liberation of the capital in March 2025, amid spiritual atmospheres filled with joy and gratitude.

At Sayyida Sunhuri Mosque, worshippers gathered in large numbers, marking the return of life to Khartoum as residents gradually returned to their neighbourhoods. The prayers were held in an atmosphere of devotion and reverence, welcoming the holy month of Ramadan.

The large attendance reflected communal optimism and cohesion at the start of the blessed month, alongside the revival of religious activities. Other mosques across the state's localities also witnessed significant turnout, highlighting citizens' eagerness to restore normal life and observe Ramadan rituals in a safe environment, strengthening social solidarity, tolerance, and coexistence, while contributing to the reconstruction of war-damaged areas.

Voices of prayer rose, seeking Allah's protection for Sudan and its people, and praying for the continued blessing of security and stability. The first Tarawih prayers after Khartoum's liberation from Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia control represented a powerful message of hope and signalled a new chapter in which the capital regains its vitality and spirit.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.