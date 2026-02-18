East Africa: Erdoğan Warns Against New Conflict in Horn of Africa, Calls for Regional Solutions

Addis Abeba--Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said that Turkey would never want to see new conflict in the Horn of Africa, emphasizing the need for stability and encouraging countries in the region to address challenges through cooperation and dialogue.

Speaking alongside Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed during his visit yesterday, Erdoğan highlighted expanding ties with Ethiopia, citing cooperation in infrastructure development, energy transmission, manufacturing, tourism, and other economic sectors.

Erdoğan emphasized respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, cautioning against external geopolitical competition in the Horn. He reiterated Ankara's position that potential recognition of Somaliland by Israel would not contribute positively to regional stability.

He also welcomed diplomatic engagement between Ethiopia and Somalia, noting Turkey's mediation efforts aimed at easing tensions.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

PM Abiy Ahmed and Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud signed the Ankara Declaration on December 11, 2024, during a trilateral meeting hosted by Erdoğan in Ankara.

The Ankara declaration ended tensions that escalated when Ethiopia announced plans to develop a port in Somaliland, a breakaway state from Somalia. This move was viewed by Mogadishu as an "infringement on Somalia's territorial sovereignty." Ethiopia's proposal to officially recognize Somaliland's independence in exchange for strategic access to the Red Sea corridor further deepened the rift.

The Turkish president also referenced cultural and development initiatives supported by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) and educational programs run by the Maarif Foundation, describing them as efforts to reinforce historical ties and people-to-people cooperation.

The Turkish president also highlighted the restoration of the Al-Nejashi Mosque, which was damaged by the two-year-long war in Tigray, as one indicator of cultural ties.

Erdoğan said, "The Al-Nejashi Mosque in the village of Nejashi, known as the first Muslim settlement in Africa, is quite important in terms of our cultural ties. With the support of TIKA and the project involving restoration and renovation works, we have not only preserved a significant cultural heritage of African history but also strengthened the ancient bonds of friendship between us and Ethiopia."

Prime Minister Abiy, on his part, said discussions with Turkish President Erdoğan included how partners such as Turkey could offer diplomatic backing for Ethiopia's pursuit of sea access through peaceful channels. He noted that limited logistics capacity and lack of maritime access remain major constraints on Ethiopia's economic growth, adding that he held candid talks with Erdoğan on the possible role Ankara could play.