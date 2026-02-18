Namibia: Rundu Chiefs Fans Urged to Rally Behind Team

Rundu Chiefs head coach Marcelo Wakudumo has called on the club's supporters to rally behind the team, saying constant criticism and negative behaviour are not helping a side already under pressure.

Speaking after his team's morale-boosting 1-0 victory over defending champions African Stars SC in the Namibia Premier League on Sunday, Wakudumo said fans are entitled to their opinions but must show loyalty if they truly love the club.

"I always say that the supporters are entitled to their opinions, but the behaviour sometimes is shocking," he said. "Irrespective of how the team is doing, you need to rally behind them, because that is your team."

Before Sunday's clash against the champions, the Rundu-based side was coming off a string of poor results. At the beginning of February, they lost 1-0 to Chula, followed by a 2-0 defeat to Julinho Athletic FC the previous week, and on Saturday, they were beaten 3-1 by Khomas Nampol.

Wakudumo said frustration stems from inconsistent results, but added that singling out the coach whenever things go wrong is unfair.

"In football, when things are not going well, it's always the coach. But if they really love Rundu Chiefs, they must support the players and the coach, and not always be negative and criticise," he said.

He said coaching is "not for the faint-hearted" and requires strong character to withstand pressure.

The coach described the crucial win over Namibian giants African Stars as a "massive morale booster" for a struggling side.

"When you face a giant like African Stars, the players are already motivated. But for us, collecting three points against them is not something that happens every time. It was massive for us," he said.

Wakudumo credited the turnaround to mental preparation and belief following a disappointing result in their previous outing.

"Football is very dynamic, but the objective is always to win. I had a serious talk with the boys based on encouragement and motivation, while also identifying our shortcomings. The mental aspect of the game is very important," he said.

He added that sticking to a clear tactical plan against African Stars, combined with strong motivation, made the difference.

Chiefs have also bolstered their squad with several experienced signings, including former international Wangu Gome, as well as Riuoua Balo and Vetaapi Tapz, who have extensive Premier League experience.

"It's a massive addition for us. These players bring quality and stability," Wakudumo said.

He highlighted the influence of Balo and Tapz in midfield, where their experience helped stabilise the team despite early criticism from sections of the crowd.

The club next faces Bucks Buccaneers at Independence Stadium in Windhoek on Saturday, followed by Okahandja United at Nau-Aib Stadium on Sunday.