Africa: Zim Gears Up for Continental Triathlon As Nyanga Hosts 2026 Africa Cup

Preparations for the 2026 Bonaqua Africa Triathlon Cup and Multisport Festival which will take place on 14 March at Troutbeck Resort in Nyanga are at an advanced stage.

Organisers say the event is shaping up to be one of the biggest on Zimbabwe's sporting calendar with more than 20 elite athletes from 14 countries already confirmed.

Speaking at a media briefing in Harare, event director Rick Fulton said the race had become a key fixture on the African triathlon circuit while also offering opportunities for local competitors.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"The local entries are extremely important to us for all of the multi-sport and triathlon events that are on the supporting programme," he said.

Last year's festival attracted 343 athletes, and organisers are hoping to surpass that figure in 2026 driven by expanded race categories, stronger safety and wellness measures and greater community participation.

The event is supported by Bonaqua whose long-term sponsorship has been credited with helping to grow triathlon in Zimbabwe from developing elite athletes to inspiring first-time competitors and boosting sports tourism.

This year's edition will also mark the introduction of Powerade onto the Zimbabwean market by Schweppes Zimbabwe creating what organisers describe as a complete performance hydration offering alongside Bonaqua.

Bonaqua, part of the Coca-Cola system produces drinking water and promotes hydration as essential for endurance sport.

Organisers say the expanded product range is designed to serve athletes at every level, from professionals to recreational runners and cyclists.

Event partners include African Sun, CFAO Motors, Cimas, EcoCash and Rooneys.

Organisers say the 2026 edition is expected to attract elite and recreational athletes from across the region, further reinforcing Zimbabwe's growing reputation as a host of internationally sanctioned triathlon competition.