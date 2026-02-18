Zimbabwe: Medicines Authority Warns Against Fake 'Approvals' After Product Seizure

Medicines regulator, the Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) has issued a public warning over the use of its name and logo by companies falsely claiming official approval for their products.

MCAZ says it has noted a growing number of cases in which manufacturers and marketers display the regulator's logo on packaging, adverts and online platforms without authorisation.

In a statement, MCAZ director general Richard Rukwata said the practice was illegal and deliberately misleading.

"The Authority has noted with serious concern a growing trend in which individuals and companies falsely display the MCAZ logo and make misleading claims that their products are 'approved', 'certified' or 'registered' by MCAZ, without written authorisation," he said.

He added that the claims were intended to convince consumers that unregistered products had undergone regulatory checks.

The warning follows the confiscation of a product known as Hubaba which was seized by MCAZ inspectors working with the Zimbabwe Republic Police after a tip-off.

According to the Authority, the product was manufactured and distributed by 3 Summer Investments.

Rukwata said the use of the MCAZ logo is strictly controlled and may only be done with formal written permission.

"Any use outside this framework constitutes an offence under the Medicines and Allied Substances Control Act and related laws and exposes offenders to prosecution and seizure of products," he said.

The regulator says the misuse of its identity poses a serious public health risk as it undermines regulatory safeguards and may expose consumers to unsafe, substandard or falsified medicines and health products.

Members of the public have been urged to remain vigilant and to verify the registration status of medicines and allied substances through the MCAZ online register and official platforms.

The Authority has also called on people to report any suspected abuse of its logo or misleading claims of approval.

"MCAZ will not hesitate to take firm enforcement action against any person or entity found misusing its brand, name, logo or regulatory authority," Rukwata said.