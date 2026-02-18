Kenya: Sifuna Opposes National Govt-City Hall Cooperation Deal, Calls for Conditional Grants

Nairobi — Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has called for the shelving of the National Government deal with the Nairobi County Government describing it as a "power grab" and "unlawful".

The proposed deal, which seeks to transfer key city functions to the national government, has sparked intense debate among county leaders and political stakeholders.

Sifuna emphasized that instead of broad takeovers, the national government should consider sector-specific conditional grants, allowing the county to retain control while addressing funding gaps in priority areas.

He argued that the cooperation deal undermines the constitutional autonomy of county governments and could set a dangerous precedent for centralization of power.