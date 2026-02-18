Kenya: IEBC to Receive Ballot Papers for Feb 26 By-Elections Wednesday

18 February 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is set to receive ballot papers for the upcoming February 26 by-elections today, ahead of the polls.

According to the Commission, the cargo plane carrying the sensitive election materials is expected to land at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) at 2pm.

The arrival marks a critical step in the preparations for the by-elections, which will take place in several constituencies across the country.

IEBC officials have confirmed that all security measures are in place to ensure the safe transportation and distribution of the ballot papers to the respective county tallying centers.

The Commission has been under pressure to guarantee a transparent and smooth electoral process, following lessons from previous polls.

Election stakeholders, including political parties and civil society organizations, have been closely monitoring the preparations.

IEBC says that the timely delivery of ballot papers is crucial for finalizing logistics such as polling station setup, training of polling staff, and testing of electronic systems.

Voters are urged to check their registration status and polling stations ahead of the February 26 by-elections to ensure a seamless voting experience.

IEBC has repeatedly emphasized its commitment to conducting free, fair, and credible elections, underscoring that all electoral materials, including ballots, are handled with the highest level of integrity.

