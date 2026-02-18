Kenya: Court Flags Nairobi-National Govt Deal As Urgent

18 February 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — The High Court has certified as urgent a petition challenging the cooperation agreement between the Nairobi County government and the national government.

The agreement triggered by Governor Johnson Sakaja was inked on Tuesday at State House, Nairobi and witnessed by President William Ruto.

Two petitioners, Christine Gathoni and Benard Peter, however moved to court questioning the legality of the cooperation agreement.

The petition also asks the court to take the rare step of empanelling a bench under Article 165(4) of the Constitution, a move usually reserved for matters of major constitutional importance.

In his ruling, Justice Bahati Mwamuye said the application raises serious issues that must be heard on priority.

"The petitioners to immediately serve all respondents and interested parties, including the Council of Governors and the Office of the Auditor General, with all court papers. Proof of service must be filed by February 20, 2026," Justice Mwamuye ruled.

Those named in the case have until February 27, 2026 to respond.

The petitioners will then be allowed to file their written arguments by March 6, 2026, with replies due on March 11 and any final rebuttals by March 13.

The main application will be heard on March 16, 2026 at 10:30 a.m., through a virtual court session.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.