Kenya: NLP's Augustus Muli Rallies Ukambani, Calls for End to 'Politics of Poverty'

Kitui — National Liberal Party (NLP) leader Augustus Muli has issued a rallying call to the Kamba community, declaring a new political path anchored on development and an end to what he described as "poverty politics."

Addressing supporters in Kitui, Muli criticised successive administrations for what he termed the persistent under-development of Ukambani, arguing that the region has not fully benefited from its participation in national politics.

"The Kamba nation, if you follow me, I will deliver you safely to the Promised Land," Muli said, invoking biblical imagery to frame his message of political renewal.

While the remarks carried campaign-style symbolism, they come against a shifting political backdrop in Kitui Central ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The constituency is bracing for a competitive race following indications that incumbent MP Makali Mulu will pursue the Kitui governorship, effectively opening the parliamentary contest.

For years, political alignments in Kitui Central largely revolved around Makali's incumbency. His anticipated exit has reset the field, with Muli increasingly mentioned by residents as a potential contender.

Although he has not formally declared his candidacy, local leaders and residents say pressure is mounting for him to translate his national visibility into a constituency bid.

Muli draws part of his influence from his standing within the Anzauni community and his work through the Kyalo Kya Maendeleo Foundation, which has supported education bursaries and water initiatives in parts of Kitui Central.

Supporters argue that this sustained engagement differentiates him from seasonal aspirants who emerge primarily during election cycles.

At the same time, Muli faces a strategic balancing act. As leader of the National Liberal Party, he has positioned the NLP within Kenya's evolving "third force" political space.

A parliamentary bid would require him to weigh constituency demands against broader national coalition-building efforts.

Muli recently stated that the NLP has registered close to half a million members across the wider Ukambani region amid a growing grassroots party activity.

His messaging reflects a broader trend in Ukambani politics, where leaders are increasingly framing campaigns around development delivery, regional bargaining power and accountability.

He recently contested changes within the Azimio Coalition placing Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka at the helm, signaling a clash with the region's presumed supremo.