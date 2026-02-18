Tanzania: 400 Classrooms Planned to Ease Congestion

Zanzibar — THE Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar has launched a major education infrastructure programme to construct more than 400 classrooms across Unguja and Pemba, aimed at easing congestion and improving learning conditions in schools.

The project was formally set in motion this week as Minister for Education and Vocational Training, Lela Mohammed Mussa handed over construction sites to contractors during activities marking the first 100 days of President Hussein Ali Mwinyi's second term in office.

Ms Mussa said the expansion is intended to eliminate the longstanding double-shift system in schools and ensure that all primary and secondary students' study in a single session. Currently, 30 per cent of primary schools and 20 per cent of secondary schools continue to operate under a double-shift arrangement due to limited classroom space.

"Our objective is to end the double-shift system completely so that students have adequate classroom time and can participate fully in academic and extracurricular activities, including sports and madrasa," she said.

The Minister further said that the classroom construction programme forms part of a broader strategy to modernise school infrastructure in line with current academic and technological requirements.

Permanent Secretary Khamis Abdulla Said said one of the featured projects, a modern threestorey G+3 facility in Jang'ombe, will include 38 classrooms, science laboratories, a computer room and a library.

He added that the government will provide modern furniture and equipment and ensure reliable internet connectivity to support digital learning. The initiative is funded by the World Bank at an estimated cost of 8bn/- and will be implemented across all districts of Unguja and Pemba.

Ms Mussa directed project supervisors to ensure timely completion while maintaining quality standards and instructed contractors to prioritise employment opportunities for local youth, particularly in nonspecialised roles. Project consultant Engineer Valence Ngashweki said construction at the Jang'ombe site is progressing as scheduled, with completion expected in January 2027.

Contractor Fakihi Abdalla Pandu pledged to deliver the project on time and in accordance with required standards. Jang'ombe constituency representative Ali Abdulghulam Hussein commended the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar for advancing education infrastructure and called on teachers and residents to cooperate during the construction period.