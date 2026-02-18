Tanzania: Isavet Strengthens Livestock Surveillance

Dar es Salaam — A TOTAL of 198 veterinary professionals have now been trained under the In-Service Applied Veterinary Epidemiology Training (ISAVET) programme, boosting Tanzania's capacity to detect and contain livestock diseases before they escalate.

The milestone was marked by the graduation of 30 officers in the programme's seventh cohort during a ceremony held in Dar es Salaam yesterday, reflecting continued efforts to strengthen frontline disease surveillance across the country, including Zanzibar.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Executive Officer of the Fisheries Education and Training Agency (FETA), Dr Semvua Mzinghani, said the training equips field veterinarians with practical epidemiological skills to detect outbreaks early and implement rapid response measures.

He said that strengthening capacity at grassroots level is critical to safeguarding the livestock sector, which supports livelihoods, food security and trade.

"The ISAVET programme enables professionals to identify livestock diseases early and take timely control interventions before they spread," Dr Mzinghani said.

He added that field research conducted by trainees generates data that supports evidence-based planning, enhances national surveillance systems and strengthens emergency preparedness.

The ISAVET programme focuses on building analytical and critical thinking skills within the veterinary workforce to improve early warning systems and response to transboundary animal diseases, emerging infectious diseases and antimicrobial resistance.

The training is delivered under the One Health approach, which recognises the interconnection between human, animal and environmental health.

The Representative of the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) in Tanzania, Dr Nyabenyi Tipo, said strengthening veterinary epidemiology is essential as animal health systems face growing pressure from climate change, zoonotic threats, expanding value chains and antimicrobial resistance. She further said that livestock remains central to livelihoods, food and nutrition security, safe trade and public health.

"When outbreaks are detected late, the impact extends beyond farms, disrupting markets, affecting communities and posing risks to national health security," she said.

Dr Tipo said scaling up and institutionalising ISAVET within government systems will help build resilient and proactive animal health services capable of managing future risks. One of the graduates, Goodluck Osha, expressed confidence that the training has enhanced their ability to address livestock disease challenges in their respective areas.

"We are now better prepared to identify and respond effectively to disease threats affecting farmers," he said.

The ceremony brought together government officials, development partners and veterinary professionals, highlighting collective efforts to strengthen disease surveillance and rapid response systems nationwide.