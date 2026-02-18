Malawi: SKC Memorial Golf Tourney March 28

The Saulos Klaus Chilima Foundation has organised a fundraising golf tournament in memory of the late Vice President Saulos Chilima at the Lilongwe Golf Club on 28 March 2026.

Chairperson of the Organising committee of the SKC Memorial golf tournament Brian Coombes said in an interview yesterday that the memorial tournament seeks to raise funds for medical equipment for patients especially in strategic district hospitals.

"The primary objective of this golf tournament is to raise funds for the purchase of dialysis machines and patient monitoring equipment, which are critically needed to improve healthcare delivery and patient outcomes. These medical devices will make a significant difference in saving lives and enhancing the quality of care for many patients especially in district hospitals," said Coombes, a close friend to the late Chilima.

He said the tournament will tee off at 8 am and a prize-giving ceremony will start at 4 pm.

"This event seeks to celebrate Dr. Chilima's passion for golf while continuing his legacy of giving back to society through meaningful and life-saving initiatives. As you are aware Dr Chilima was a dedicated golfer, humanitarian, and philanthropist whose life was marked by service to others," said Coombes who partnered the late Chilima in various golf matches.

Coombes appealed for support from various organisations and individuals to support the event and raise funds for the under-privileged.

"We are asking organisations and individuals to support us in continuing the legacy of this son of the soil who always had a passion for this country and its people," said Coombes.

Chairperson of the SKC Foundation, Chilima's widow, Mary, also said in a separate interview that the Foundation intends to serve as a beacon of hope, progress, and empowerment for Malawians.

"By promoting education, self-reliance, and leadership while maintaining a non-political stance, the Foundation will ensure Dr Chilima's vision for Malawi and Africa is realized for generations to come," said Mary Chilima.

The late Chilima was an ardent sports person who starred in golf, football, Basketball, Cycling, jogging among other sporting activities.