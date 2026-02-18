Malawi: Zomba City Launches Motorcycle Registration Drive to Restore Order

In a decisive move to restore order and improve road safety, Zomba City Mayor Christopher Jana has announced a renewed effort to register all motorcycles, locally known as "kabaza," operating within the city.

The initiative comes in response to growing concerns over the disregard for traffic regulations by many motorcycle operators while on duty. Mayor Jana emphasized the city's commitment to tackling the issue head-on during the launch of an exercise to monitor and regulate kabaza operators.

"We are working tirelessly to completely end this problem in Zomba City,.

"We are not considering the title of the person rather everyone who is under the law will face charges. Some police and military officers are taking the law into their own hands and we are going to deal with them as well."

The city's actions have been met with support from key stakeholders. Moses Michael Mwalabu, National Chairperson for the Malawi Coalition for Kabaza Stakeholders Association (MACOKASA) expressed his gratitude for the City Council's firm stance.

"We welcome this initiative to reaffirm the laws. We are ready to work with all stakeholders to ensure that our kabaza and motorcycle operators are following the rules." Said Mwalabu.

This crackdown is a critical step in addressing a national crisis. Every year in Malawi, hundreds of people lose their lives in road accidents, many of which are caused by a failure to follow safety regulations. The initiative taken by the Zomba City Council is therefore expected to play a significant role in reducing accidents and saving lives.