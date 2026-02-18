South Africans Should Reject Disinformation Operations At the Ballot Box

17 February 2026
Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)
press release By Helen Zille - Chairperson of Federal Council

The Democratic Alliance calls on voters to reject the online disinformation campaigns that are attempting to undermine the integrity of South African elections.

We note with serious concern the reports regarding alleged foreign-linked influence operations aimed at running a counter-campaign against the DA in South Africa.

These revelations confirm what many South Africans have long suspected: that coordinated disinformation, racial incitement, and inauthentic online amplification are being used to manipulate political discourse in our country.

South Africa's democracy belongs to South Africans, not to foreign intelligence services, paid influence networks, or shadowy commercial operations seeking to distort public debate for political ends.

The DA rejects all forms of foreign interference in South Africa's democratic processes, regardless of the source or the target.

Disinformation and racial provocation have no place in our politics. Attempts to inflame racial division for political gain undermine the constitutional project we have worked for since 1994.

The DA demands that the State Security Agency now investigate foreign funding and coordinated inauthentic behaviour online to interfere in our elections and manipulate democratic outcomes.

Furthermore, as South Africa approaches the 2026 local government elections, the DA calls on the Independent Electoral Commission to properly oversee digital campaigning, disinformation and funding transparency, as well as directing social media platforms to act decisively against coordinated inauthentic behaviour.

We further demand that all political parties commit publicly to rejecting foreign assistance or covert influence operations.

The DA will continue to campaign openly, lawfully, and proudly on our record of clean governance, anti-corruption, basic service delivery and job creation.

South Africa's future will be decided at the ballot box by South African voters, not by bots, not by propaganda, and not by foreign operatives.

