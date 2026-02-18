Africa: South Africa to Receive One Million FMD Vaccine

The first consignment of one million high-potency Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD) vaccine doses from Biogénesis Bagó in Argentina is expected to arrive in South Africa this weekend, bringing much-needed relief to the most affected provinces and regions.

Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen said the shipment marks the first phase of a broader agreement, with a further five million doses scheduled for delivery in March this year.

The Minister said the vaccines form part of the Department of Agriculture's new strategy to combat FMD, which includes the proactive vaccination of South Africa's national herd of more than 14 million cattle. The goal is to transition the country to "FMD-Free Status with Vaccination".

In addition to the supply from Argentina, Steenhuisen said the Botswana Vaccine Institute (BVI) remains a key partner, noting that since the FMD recent outbreak, BVI has delivered two million doses and is expected to continue supplying FMD vaccines every month.

Steenhuisen further announced that vaccines will also be supplied by Dollvet in Turkey through its local agent, Dunevax.

On 6 February 2026, the Agricultural Research Council (ARC) handed over the first batch of 12 900 locally produced FMD vaccine doses. The Minister reported that these vaccines have since been distributed to the provinces for administration.

The ARC has committed to produce 20 000 doses per week, with plans to scale up to 200 000 doses per week in 2027.

By the end of March, more than five million vaccine doses from three international suppliers are expected to have entered the country.

"Our farmers are the providers of our food and the backbone of our economy, bringing essential foreign currency into the country. In these tough times, we all need to work together.

"Every South African's support is vital to help our farmers win this war against FMD. By following movement controls and biosecurity protocols, we protect the livelihoods of the entire nation," Steenhuisen said on Tuesday.

The Minister also confirmed that veterinary capacity is being expanded as part of the national vaccine rollout.

"In terms of the Animal Diseases Act, private veterinarians can register to administer vaccines as part of the rollout strategy. This will greatly improve the available manpower to ensure that we are able to meet our vaccination target of 80% of the national herd by December this year," he said.

New FMD support line launched

To strengthen support for farmers, the department has established a dedicated FMD Control Centre. From Wednesday, 18 February, farmers can access a toll-free support line for expert guidance on FMD.

The toll-free FMD support line, 0860 246 640, will provide:

· Information about FMD symptoms;

· Advice on movement controls and permits;

· Updates on vaccine availability and vaccinations, and

· Practical tips on how to keep a farm biosecure.

The department has also launched a dedicated WhatsApp channel to provide regular FMD updates: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vags5R83gvWWZOhk9946

Quarantine and movement restrictions

All properties where FMD is suspected or confirmed are immediately placed under quarantine. The movement of live cloven-hoofed animals and unprocessed animal products from affected farms is prohibited.

Farmers have been advised to implement strict biosecurity measures on farms to prevent the further spread of the disease.

Steenhuisen emphasised that if a FMD outbreak is detected in animals that are not fenced in to prevent contact with other animals, where movement controls cannot be effectively enforced, or where there is a lack of cooperation with the owners of the animals or the land on which the animals are found, then the declaration of a Disease Management Area (DMA) will be considered.

"A DMA is an area that is considered as one epidemiological 'unit', where premises are potentially epidemiologically linked. All properties in the area will be subjected to the same movement control conditions," Steenhuisen said.