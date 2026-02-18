South Africa to Get One Million Foot and Mouth Vaccines From Argentina

Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen says the Argentine vaccines are part of a bigger deal that will bring six million doses in total.

South Africa aims to vaccinate at least 80% of its 14-million cattle herd against foot and mouth disease by December 2025.

South Africa is getting a major boost in its fight against foot and mouth disease, with one million vaccine doses arriving from Argentina this weekend.

Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen says the vaccines, made by Biogénesis Bagó, are the first part of a larger deal. Another five million doses from the same supplier will arrive in March.

The country is also changing how it handles the disease. Instead of only reacting to outbreaks, the department will now vaccinate cattle across the country. The goal is to reach at least 80% of the national herd of more than 14 million cattle by December.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Steenhuisen says the aim is for South Africa to reach what he calls foot and mouth disease free status with vaccination.

Other countries are also helping. The Botswana Vaccine Institute has already delivered two million doses since the recent outbreak and will continue to send vaccines every month. Vaccines will also come from Dollvet in Turkey through its local agent Dunevax.

South Africa is making its own vaccines again too. On 6 February 2026, the Agricultural Research Council handed Steenhuisen the first batch of 12,900 locally produced vaccines in more than 20 years. These have been sent to provinces. The council plans to produce 20,000 vaccines a week, rising to 200,000 a week in 2027.

Farmers can call a new toll-free support line on 0860 246 640 for advice on symptoms, permits, vaccines and farm safety.