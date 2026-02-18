South Africa: Soldiers to Hit Eastern Cape Streets Within 10 Days

Acting police minister Firoz Cachalia told Parliament on Tuesday that army deployment to the Eastern Cape will begin within 10 days.

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane and the Democratic Alliance had both called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to include the province in the deployment.

The army is coming to the Eastern Cape. Acting police minister Firoz Cachalia confirmed the deployment will begin within 10 days.

Cachalia made the announcement in Parliament on Tuesday during a joint sitting of the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces. Members of Parliament were debating President Cyril Ramaphosa's state of the nation address.

Cachalia said the national commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the chief of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) met on Monday to finalise the deployment plan.

"I confirm that the national commissioner of the SA Police Service and the chief of our army met on Monday to finalise the deployment plan, which will begin in the next 10 days at the direction of the president," he said. "I can confirm that the deployment will include the Eastern Cape."

Last week, Ramaphosa said the army would be sent to Gauteng and the Western Cape to help police deal with crime. He did not mention the Eastern Cape at the time.

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane then called on Ramaphosa to also send soldiers to the province, with a focus on the northern areas of Nelson Mandela Bay.

On Monday, the Democratic Alliance (DA) held a rally outside the Gelvandale police station, calling on Ramaphosa to include the Eastern Cape in the deployment.

DA member of the provincial legislature Yusuf Cassim welcomed the move on Tuesday but warned it was not a full solution. He said the army could bring short-term relief to communities but would not solve the deeper causes of gangsterism.

"Their courage and unity sent a clear message that residents' lives in the northern areas cannot continue to be ignored," Cassim said.