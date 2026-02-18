Nigeria: W'cup Eligibility Row - NFF Awaits FIFA Verdict On Congo's Players, Says No Decision Yet

17 February 2026
Leadership (Abuja)
By Salifu Usman

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has refuted claims that FIFA has reached a decision regarding their protest concerning player eligibility in the 2026 World Cup qualifying play-off against the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Speculation had been rife, but the NFF has clarified that no verdict has yet been delivered.

Nigeria's national team, the Super Eagles, were eliminated by DR Congo on penalties last November in the final round of the African play-offs, dashing their aspirations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup intercontinental play-offs. Following this defeat, the NFF formally lodged a complaint with FIFA, challenging the eligibility of several Congolese players.

The core of the NFF's petition revolves around the Democratic Republic of Congo's national laws, which generally restrict dual citizenship for adults.

The federation expressed concerns that certain DR Congo players, known as the Leopards, may hold European passports while representing their national team, potentially contravening Congolese legal statutes. The NFF awaits FIFA's judgment on this matter.

