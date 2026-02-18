South Africa's Economy Starts Repairing, but Recovery Remains Slow and Fragile

South Africa's economy is showing signs of a tentative recovery as 2026 begins, with Statistics South Africa reporting cooling inflation alongside a marginal improvement in unemployment.

It seems that South Africa is entering a long-overdue period of economic panelbeating, though the current pace of recovery suggests we are in for a painstaking restoration.

Data released by Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) on Tuesday and Wednesday this week paints a picture of an economy that is finally catching its breath. Headline consumer price inflation (CPI) dipped to 3.5% year-on-year in January 2026, down from 3.6% in December 2025. On the labour front, the official unemployment rate decreased by 0.5 of a percentage point to 31.4% in the fourth quarter of 2025.

While these numbers may trigger a celebratory mood, the underlying structural fault lines suggest the foundation remains brittle.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"The modest decline in unemployment is incremental rather than transformative," said Nolan Wapenaar, co-chief investment officer at Anchor Capital. "Overall, output conditions continue to improve, but the pace of expansion remains gradual rather than cyclical, indicating a repair cycle rather than a boom."

The divergent price basket

The easing of inflation to 3.5% brings the figure within the South African Reserve Bank's target range, opening the door for further interest rate cuts this year.

The aggregate number hides a divergence in the consumer basket. In January 2026, the...