South Africa: Court Orders Moroadi Cholota to Stand Trial With Magashule in R255m Asbestos Case

Eighteen months after being extradited to South Africa from the United States, Moroadi Cholota will finally stand trial with Ace Magashule, Edwin Sodi and their co-accused.

Ace Magashule's former personal assistant Moroadi Cholota has suffered a significant blow after the Free State Division of the High Court dismissed her bid to stop her prosecution in the R255-million asbestos corruption trial.

This means she will now face trial for charges of fraud, corruption, theft and racketeering when the trial returns to court on 2 March 2026.

The other co-accused in the matter are: businessman Edwin Sodi, former director-general of the national Department of Housing Thabane Zulu, as well as Nthimotse Mokhesi, Mahlomola Matlakala, Sello Radebe, Adel Kgotso Manyeki, Nozipho Molikoe, Albertus Venter, Margaret-Ann Diedericks and former MEC and Mangaung mayor Olly Mlamleli.

In addition, companies charged include Blackhead Consulting (owned by Sodi), 602 Consulting Solutions, Mastertrade 232 and Ori Group.

Handing down the judgment on Wednesday, 18 February 2026, Judge Phillip Loubser said: "I find that the State has shown beyond reasonable doubt that there is no merit in the remaining grounds of Ms Cholota's special plea... This court has jurisdiction to try Ms Cholota on the charges she is facing."

Appeal attempt

Cholota challenged her prosecution on several grounds, including allegations that SA officials had lied or misrepresented facts to US authorities, claiming she was a...