Somalia: Somaliland Condemns Türkiye President's Remarks As 'Unacceptable Interference'

Hargeisa (Horndiplomat) — The Government of the Republic of Somaliland on Tuesday strongly condemned recent remarks by the President of the Republic of Türkiye, describing them as "unacceptable interference" aimed at discouraging relations between Somaliland and regional partners.

In an immediate press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Somaliland said Ankara's comments risk undermining stability and cooperation in the Horn of Africa.

"The Republic of Somaliland condemns the recent remarks by the President of the Republic of Türkiye as unacceptable interference aimed at discouraging relations between Somaliland and regional partners," the statement said.

The government emphasized that foreign policy decisions in the Horn of Africa should be determined by the region's own governments and peoples, warning against the extension of external rivalries into the region.

"The foreign policy decisions of states in the Horn of Africa must be determined by the region's own governments and peoples. External rivalries should not be extended into the region in ways that risk undermining stability and cooperation," the statement added.

Somaliland called on Türkiye to refrain from taking positions that could inflame regional tensions and instead uphold principles of mutual respect, non-interference, and sovereign decision-making.

"Somaliland calls on Türkiye to refrain from taking positions that inflame regional tensions and to uphold the principles of mutual respect, non-interference, and sovereign decision-making," the government said.

The statement reaffirmed that Somaliland's outreach to regional and international partners, as well as its pursuit of international recognition, remains peaceful and lawful.

"Somaliland's outreach to regional and international partners, and its pursuit of recognition, remain peaceful, lawful, and firmly grounded in the democratic aspirations of its people," it said.

The remarks mark a new diplomatic exchange amid shifting geopolitical dynamics in the Horn of Africa, where regional alignments and recognition debates have intensified in recent months.