Kenya Unveils National Carbon Registry to Strengthen Climate Market Transparency

Nairobi — Kenya has unveiled the Kenya National Carbon Registry, a digital platform designed to enhance transparency, accountability and credibility in the country's climate action and participation in international carbon markets.

Speaking during the official launch on Tuesday, Environment Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa described the Registry as a historic milestone in Kenya's green transition, saying the country's climate ambitions are now "measurable and verifiable."

"Kenya's green transition is no longer aspirational; it is measurable and verifiable. Through initiatives such as the 15 billion trees growing programme, we are restoring ecosystems while unlocking opportunity and prosperity for our citizens," Barasa said.

She noted that the Registry strengthens Kenya's climate governance framework and enables the country to leverage opportunities under the Paris Agreement while safeguarding national interests and accelerating sustainable development.

Barasa explained that, until now, carbon market activities in Kenya had operated without a unified national ledger, creating risks such as double-counting of credits, limited oversight and inequitable benefit-sharing for communities conserving ecosystems.

"The establishment of the Registry now addresses these gaps by providing a single, transparent and government-backed platform to record, track and verify all carbon transactions within Kenya," she said.

The Registry consolidates carbon activities across forestry, soils, renewable energy and other mitigation initiatives into one national system, ensuring that each tonne of carbon reduced corresponds to one verified carbon credit.

It also aims to ensure that revenue from carbon credits flows back to communities while supporting national development priorities.

Legal framework

The Registry follows amendments to the Climate Change Act in 2023, which introduced a stronger legal and institutional framework for carbon markets, including mandatory benefit-sharing mechanisms and enhanced oversight.

Barasa said the system will serve as the official national record of emissions reductions, assuring investors and the international community that Kenya's carbon credits are verified, traceable and credible.

"As we operationalise the Registry, Kenya sends a clear message: we are ready to engage in carbon markets with integrity and confidence," she said, adding that carbon investments will be aligned with resilience-building, green job creation, sustainable livelihoods and inclusive economic growth.

Environment Principal Secretary Festus Ng'eno echoed the significance of the Registry, describing it as a transformative step in strengthening Kenya's leadership in global carbon markets.

"Kenya's carbon credits are sovereign assets, protected by law, and must deliver real value to our people, our environment and our economy," Ng'eno said.

He added that the Registry provides a single national platform to track and safeguard Kenya's carbon resources, positioning the country as a premier destination for climate investment under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.

The event was attended by international partners and diplomats, including representatives from the European Union, Switzerland and Germany.