Kenya: New HIV Prevention Injection Arrives in Kenya

Nairobi — The first shipment of Lenacapavir, a new HIV prevention treatment, landed in the country on Tuesday night.

The delivery was confirmed by the US Embassy Nairobi, which said the medicine could sharply reduce new HIV infections, especially among pregnant and breastfeeding women, who remain among the most vulnerable.

"Lenacapavir is a game-changing HIV prevention treatment," the Embassy said.

Lenacapavir is different from existing HIV prevention options.

Instead of taking daily pills, people only need two injections a year to stay protected.

The drug is manufactured by Gilead Sciences, an American pharmaceutical company known for developing HIV treatments.

The U.S. government, working together with the Global Fund, has committed to co-funding the purchase of Lenacapavir for up to 2 million people worldwide, including those in Kenya.