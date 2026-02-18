Botswana: BFA Shifts Malete to Player Development

Gaborone — Botswana Football Association (BFA) decision to relieve Alex Malete of his duties as head coach of the women's national team will allow him to focus on player development.

Malete was relieved of his duties three days before the team was due to travel to South Africa for the COSAFA Women's Championship.

The squad he had assembled for the tournament was also reshuffled, with some players sent home and replaced by the Under-20.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

In an interview, BFA president Tariq Babitseng said the decision was not made in malice but reflected the association's confidence in Malete's ability to develop young players.

"No doubt, he is one of the intelligent coaches in Botswana, with a very sharp eye to read opponents, and his ability to read the game and make tactical changes is out of this world," he said noting that clarified that Malete still remained an employee of the organisation.

Babitseng explained that The Mares was currently without a substantive head coach, adding that the only national team with a permanent coach was the men's national side.

Asked why some players who had reported for camp had been dropped, the association's president said the intention was to prioritise youth.

"Remember, COSAFA is where players are developed. In this edition, even if we lose it is still fine, we are not chasing results, but looking at the bigger picture of development," he said.

Babitseng added that the association is not using COSAFA to prepare for any major tournament, as The Mares failed to qualify for the next edition of the Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

The team will be led by interim coaches Gaolethoo Nkutwisang and Bonang Mosetha.

Meanwhile, some of the dropped players include promising goalkeeper Tlamelo Pheresi, midfielders Precious Tlhapi and Atang Busang.

Defenders are Kesegofetse Mochawe, Masego Montsho, Lorato Motlogelwa, Godiraone Gonae and Veronica Mogotsi, while veteran striker Nondi Mahlasela, who was also the team's vice-captain, is the only forward omitted.

Malete is credited for guiding Botswana against stronger nations such as Algeria, Nigeria and Tunisia, although the team did not progress at WAFCON.

BOPA