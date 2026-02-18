Botswana: All Set for Kokotsha Horse Derby

18 February 2026
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Naomi Leepile

Kokotsha — The dusty plains of the Kgalagadi District are set to transform into a hive of activity on Saturday as the Kokotsha Community Horse Racing Association (KCHRA) hosts the anticipated annual horse derby.The Minister of Sport and Arts, Jacob Kelebeng is expected to officially open the event and his presence will underscore government's commitment to diversifying the nation's sporting landscape.

The association' secretary Lebogang Bogopa said this year's event, scheduled for Resting Place ground distinguished itself from the previous ones, as they have introduced professional starting gates.

This is a technical milestone that reflects concerted efforts to elevate safety and organisational standards to international levels, he said.

He emphasised that the introduction of a professional infrastructure was expected to provide a fair playing field for jockeys and owners while reducing the risks traditionally associated with manual starts.

Bogopa said the association had positioned the derby as more than just a race, noting that it was a multi-faceted cultural event designed to drive rural development and livestock appreciation.

By attracting breeders and spectators from across the region, the derby creates an economic ecosystem that supports livelihoods and encourages youth participation in the equine industry.

