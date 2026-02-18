Malawi: Frank Mbeta's Barbaric Media Trials and Old Ghosts - Who Really Wants His Job?

At first glance, the letter by Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) appears noble, principled, and wrapped in the language of public interest. It presents itself as a moral intervention in Malawi's anti-corruption struggle. But a closer reading exposes deep logical holes, dangerous assumptions, and a pattern that looks less like accountability and more like a calculated political ambush.

The central claim is simple: that Attorney General Frank Mbeta once obtained a court order stopping his arrest, and therefore he should now step down. But this argument collapses the moment one asks a basic legal question: was the matter ever concluded by the courts?

If the courts heard the case, ruled on it, and allowed Mbeta to continue his professional life, then the issue is already legally settled. Reviving it years later, without new evidence, is not accountability. It is trial by recycling old headlines.

The letter admits something critical without realising its implications: that the matter was handled by a High Court judge. That alone means it entered the formal judicial system. Courts are not social media. They exist precisely to determine guilt, innocence, or procedural fault. If Mbeta walked away without conviction, then legally speaking, the matter is closed.

CDEDI never tells us that Mbeta was convicted. They never say he was found guilty. They never present new facts. They only say the case existed. That is not evidence of corruption. That is evidence of a past legal dispute already processed by the rule of law.

The Most Dangerous Lie: Silence Equals Guilt

One of the most reckless parts of the letter is the claim that Mbeta's "silence" can be interpreted as admission of guilt. This is not only legally wrong, it is intellectually dishonest. In law, silence is not guilt. In democracy, silence is not confession. In constitutional systems, silence is a right.

If silence were proof of wrongdoing, then every Malawian citizen would be permanently guilty of something. This logic is dangerous because it destroys the presumption of innocence and replaces it with mob justice. It suggests that anyone accused must respond publicly or be condemned. That is not anti-corruption. That is authoritarian thinking dressed as activism.

The Malawi Law Society Knows Better

Critically, if Mbeta had actually done something illegal or unethical as a lawyer, the regulatory body of the profession, the Malawi Law Society, could have stripped him of his practising certificate. They could have censured him. They could have barred him from holding office.

They did not.

That alone is a formal stamp of professional integrity. No new evidence has emerged to challenge it. This is not just technicality -- it is the law and profession saying: Mbeta is fit to practice. End of story.

And yet, social and mainstream media continue to run him through the mill. Opinion columns, talk shows, and online platforms parade accusations as if guilt is automatic. This is barbaric. Purely barbaric. It tells us more about the intentions of those making the attacks than the integrity of the man being attacked.

Is This Really About Corruption - Or About Mbeta's Job?

The timing and framing raise a far more uncomfortable question: is someone inside government or the legal establishment targeting Mbeta for his position?

The letter is strangely personal. It names individuals. It amplifies one lawyer's old claims. It demands resignation instead of investigation. This is not how genuine watchdogs operate. Real accountability groups demand evidence, process, and reform. They do not demand heads before facts.

The structure of the letter suggests something else: that Namiwa and Alex Kamangira may not be acting alone, but could be useful fronts for an insider power struggle.

In Malawi, the most common method of removing powerful officials is not impeachment or courts -- it is manufactured scandal through civil society proxies. You discredit first, investigate later.

If Mbeta were weak, irrelevant, or politically disposable, this letter would not exist. The very intensity of the attack suggests he is in the way of someone else's ambitions.

The Mutharika Question: Was the President Stupid?

This is the biggest hole in the entire narrative.

Mbeta was appointed by President Peter Mutharika -- a man who is himself a lawyer of international standing, a former constitutional law professor, and arguably one of the most legally trained presidents Malawi has ever had. Further, most Malawians believe that Mutharika is a man of intergrity.

So the real question becomes: Is Peter Mutharika stupid? Did he appoint an Attorney General without basic due diligence? Did he ignore known corruption records? Did he compromise the integrity of his own presidency?

If the answer is no -- and no serious person believes Mutharika is intellectually careless -- then the logical conclusion is that Mbeta passed all legal and ethical vetting before his appointment. Mutharika is not a populist. He is not impulsive. He is not politically naïve. For years, Mbeta has remained in his good books, not because of sentiment, but because of competence, loyalty, and legal credibility.

It is simply not believable that a man of Mutharika's legal pedigree would entrust the highest legal office to someone whose corruption was obvious, unresolved, and dangerous. That assumption insults not only Mbeta -- it insults Mutharika himself.

The Most Suspicious Part: They Don't Want Justice -- They Want Resignation

If CDEDI were serious, they would demand: reopening of investigations, public release of court records, or independent judicial review.

Instead, they demand resignation. Not inquiry. Not due process. Resignation.

That reveals the real objective: remove first, prove later. This is not how law works. This is how coups -- bureaucratic ones -- work.

Conclusion: This Is Not Anti-Corruption. This Is Political Theatre

The crusade against Mbeta is built on recycled allegations, legal ignorance, and dangerous assumptions. It ignores court outcomes, weaponises silence, and bypasses due process in favour of public pressure.

Most telling of all, it pretends that Peter Mutharika -- a constitutional lawyer of international reputation -- blindly appointed a compromised man.

That is not credible.

That is not logical.

That is not serious analysis.

If Mbeta had truly been guilty of wrongdoing, the Malawi Law Society would have acted. They did not. This alone validates his integrity.

What we are witnessing is not a fight against corruption. It is a strategic attempt to destabilise a powerful office using old ghosts and moral blackmail, and the barbaric social and mainstream media trial surrounding him tells us more about the intentions of the attackers than the man under attack.

In politics and law, facts matter. Process matters. Justice matters. And in this case, none of them is being respected.