Somalia: Somali Prime Minister, Qatari Envoy Discuss Strengthening Bilateral Cooperation

Mogadishu — Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre met with Qatar's ambassador to Somalia to discuss strengthening cooperation between the two countries, officials said.

Barre received Ambassador Dr. Abdullah bin Salem Al-Nuaimi at his office in Mogadishu, where the two officials reviewed bilateral relations and ways to enhance collaboration between Qatar and Somalia.

The prime minister expressed appreciation to the government and people of Qatar for their continued support to Somalia, particularly in infrastructure development projects and humanitarian assistance.

He said his government places special priority on implementing recently signed cooperation agreements between the two nations, especially those related to defense and social development.

Barre noted that the partnership with Qatar has contributed to Somalia's recovery efforts and broader development goals.

For his part, Ambassador Al-Nuaimi reaffirmed Qatar's commitment to supporting the Somali government. He praised the progress Somalia has made in improving security and stabilizing the country, and reiterated Doha's readiness to deepen cooperation in key sectors.

Qatar has been one of Somalia's key international partners in recent years, providing financial aid, investment and humanitarian assistance as the Horn of Africa nation works to rebuild after decades of conflict.