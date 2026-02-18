Mozambique: 70 Deaths in Current Cholera Outbreak

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities have recorded 70 deaths caused by cholera throughout the country, during the current rainy season.

According to government spokesperson and Minister of State Administration, Inocencio Impissa, speaking to reporters on Tuesday, after a meeting of the Council of Ministers (cabinet), the health authorities recorded 5,242 cases of cholera since last October.

The central provinces of Zambezia, Manica and Tete, and the northern provinces of Nampula and Cabo Delgado have the highest number of cases.

Impissa explained that cholera currently has an overall lethality rate of 1.3 per cent, and the government has stepped up its response actions in the provision of water and decent sanitation in all provinces.

"This situation is of concern to the government, which has therefore instructed the health and public works sectors to intensify their response actions in terms of water supply and sanitation, as well as patient care. This will minimize the impact of the outbreak on the public health of Mozambicans', he said.

According to the government data, 1.7 million people have been vaccinated against cholera in Cabo Delgado, Zambézia, and Niassa, covering 102 per cent of the target.