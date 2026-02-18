South Africa: Joy in Eastern Cape As Ramaphosa Extends SANDF Deployment

The army will be deployed to fight gangsterism in the Western Cape and illegal mining in Gauteng within 10 days, said acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia. He also added a new province to the list -- Eastern Cape.

"By the direction of the President, I can confirm that the deployment would include the Eastern Cape," said acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia as he announced what many communities in Gqeberha's northern areas have been calling for: the deployment of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) to help fight crime.

Cachalia was speaking on Tuesday, 17 February, during the first day of the parliamentary debates on the State of the Nation Address (Sona) that President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered last week.

During the Sona, Ramaphosa announced that the members of the SANDF would be deployed to support police in fighting gang violence in the Western Cape and illegal mining in Gauteng.

Residents of Gqeberha's northern areas, as well as Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane, have called for the army to intervene in the province, Daily Maverick reported.

On Tuesday, Cachalia said: "I confirm that the national commissioner of the South African Police Service and the chief of our army met yesterday to finalise the deployment plan, which will begin in the next 10 days. And by the direction of the President, I can confirm that the deployment would include the Eastern Cape."

This was met with applause from MPs....