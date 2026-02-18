South Africa: What Is Eskom's End State, Ask Energy Traders

Leading energy traders want to know what Eskom's end state is as they push for clarity on the phasing out of South Africa's energy monopoly.

President Cyril Ramaphosa lifted the cap on independent energy production three years ago, the start of the process of energy reform, which helped end crippling load shedding.

Reforms have lost momentum, and Ramaphosa took the helm in his State of the Nation address, promising a clear roadmap and clearing up confusion on the independent ownership of the transmission system operator (TSO).

This TSO will be the nerve-centre of a revamped energy ecosystem in SA, but Eskom wanted to maintain share ownership, which the new energy industry is set against.

The South Africa Electricity Traders Association has released a 10-point action plan for the second phase of energy reforms.

What could this this mean for you? 💡First, it reduces the risk of further load shedding which is projected for 2029/2030 by securing a second phase of energy reforms.💡Second, if new forms of energy are produced (primarily renewables) at a pace and scale to drive competitive pricing, it means your tariffs could come down because you can buy private power. 💡It also means the fiscus could be relieved of huge debt relief allocated to Eskom, which could free funds for subsidised electricity for low-income households, housing, schools and hospitals.

