South Africa: Despatch Woman's Stabbing Latest in Series of 'Money-for-Murder' Schemes

17 February 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Riaan Marais

Cynthia Nowizana Mali's murder highlights a disturbing trend of Money-for-Murder schemes, as police investigate more than 50 insurance-related deaths in Nelson Mandela Bay.

A month ago, Nelson Mandela Bay police were called to a scene where a woman's body was found on a gravel road on the outskirts of Despatch. She had suffered multiple stab wounds.

The victim was later identified as 56-year-old Cynthia Nowizana Mali, and while no murder suspects have been arrested, the police investigation led to the arrest of five women - all linked to the victim by the fraudulent insurance claim they submitted in the days following the murder.

All indications are that Mali could be the latest victim in the growing trend of murders for the sole purpose of benefiting from fraudulent funeral policies.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

This growing concern led to the police establishing a specialised Money-for-Murder task team, currently investigating several organised crime syndicates and upwards of 50 murders for insurance payouts in Nelson Mandela Bay alone.

On 18 January, a Sunday evening, passers-by were walking along a gravel road in the Mahashe area near Despatch when they came across Mali's body. Initial police reports indicated that members of the Despatch police station were contacted shortly before 9pm and responded immediately.

"Mahashe's body was found on a gravel road. She had sustained multiple stab wounds to the neck and...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.