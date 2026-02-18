South Africa: Despatch Woman's Stabbing Latest in Series of 'Money-for-Murder' Schemes

Cynthia Nowizana Mali's murder highlights a disturbing trend of Money-for-Murder schemes, as police investigate more than 50 insurance-related deaths in Nelson Mandela Bay.

A month ago, Nelson Mandela Bay police were called to a scene where a woman's body was found on a gravel road on the outskirts of Despatch. She had suffered multiple stab wounds.

The victim was later identified as 56-year-old Cynthia Nowizana Mali, and while no murder suspects have been arrested, the police investigation led to the arrest of five women - all linked to the victim by the fraudulent insurance claim they submitted in the days following the murder.

All indications are that Mali could be the latest victim in the growing trend of murders for the sole purpose of benefiting from fraudulent funeral policies.

This growing concern led to the police establishing a specialised Money-for-Murder task team, currently investigating several organised crime syndicates and upwards of 50 murders for insurance payouts in Nelson Mandela Bay alone.

On 18 January, a Sunday evening, passers-by were walking along a gravel road in the Mahashe area near Despatch when they came across Mali's body. Initial police reports indicated that members of the Despatch police station were contacted shortly before 9pm and responded immediately.

