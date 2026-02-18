South Africa: CEO Remuneration in the Age of Inequality - What Exactly Are We Rewarding?

Amid growing inequality, the exorbitant pay of CEOs like Naspers' Bloisi necessitates a critical examination of the moral implications of corporate compensation structures.

Billionaire wealth is increasing at a much faster rate than that of any other in the world. We live in an extremely unequal era, with gaps widening all over the world. The rich get richer, and the poor get poorer.

Inequality is bad for everyone. It leads to violence and tension. Trickle-down economics has been proven not to work.

The Labour Research Service monitors 70 JSE-listed companies' financials and directors' remuneration. And for FY 2025, something glaringly stood out. While not all companies have released FY 2025 remuneration reports, I doubt any company will come near the staggering remuneration of Naspers and Prosus's CEO, Fabricio Bloisi. Bloisi received a remuneration package worth more than R1-billion -- only R10-million of this (1%) is made up of his fixed salary, the rest is tied to incentives, performance share units and stock appreciation rights.

This puts Bloisi in line with the 24th most highly paid CEO on the S&P 500, with similar remuneration packages to the US-based, S&P-listed companies Adobe and Salesforce, whose CEOs earned $52-million and $55-million, respectively, in 2025. Bloisi earned more than the CEOs of Exxon Mobil ($44-million), Uber ($39-million) and JPMorgan Chase & Co ($37-million).

Naspers...