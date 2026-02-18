South Africa: Novelist Angela Makholwa On Blackness, Womanhood and Joburg's Relentless Pulse

17 February 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Reitumetse Pilane

Angela Makholwa's writing is rooted in recognisable Joburg life, her business ventures mirror its dynamism, and her personal life unfolds against the backdrop of a metropolis that hardly sleeps.

In a city that never stands still, Angela Makholwa (50) is a multi-talented professional who embodies the energy, hustle and complexity of Johannesburg. As one of the first black women to break into South Africa's crime fiction scene, she has carved out a space that reflects both the grit and vibrancy of the city, capturing its complexities on every page.

As a wife and mother of two, Makholwa has built her life in Joburg over decades, her personal and professional worlds unfolding alongside the city's evolution.

She has always found herself drawn to Joburg's restless heartbeat. The Thembisa-born author lived briefly in the Eastern Cape while studying journalism at Rhodes University. Once she completed her studies, she briefly lived in Buccleuch and Northriding before finally settling in Midrand, where she has spent most of her adult life.

Makholwa's home reflects her roots and success. Family portraits hang throughout, grounding the space in warmth and belonging. Cowhide mats and African-inspired décor speak to her heritage, while a lively bar area and shelves brimming with books reveal her love of hospitality and storytelling.

She's published six novels, and her writing is rooted in recognisable Joburg life. Her business ventures mirror its dynamism,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.