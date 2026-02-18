South Africa: Cape Peninsula Baboons - A Public Protector Complaint and Accountability in a World Heritage Site

17 February 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Carol Knox

The actions in the R27-million plan for the Cape Peninsula's chacma baboons are irreversible. The urgent question is whether the decision-making process that led to these actions was transparent, evidence-based and compliant with the law.

In 2025, I submitted a formal complaint to the Public Protector (reference CMS 52724/2025) alleging possible maladministration in the management of Cape Peninsula's chacma baboons. I declare upfront that I am the complainant. But this is not about me. It is about whether the institutions tasked with managing a species inside a Unesco World Heritage Site of Outstanding Universal Value are being held to account.

The Cape Peninsula is home to 463 managed chacma baboons, an endemic species. In the last 18 months, 101 have died - the highest rate since records began in 2013. A large percentage of those deaths were human-related: vehicle collisions, shootings, poisoning, dog attacks. The population is declining. And the decisions being made about how to respond are raising serious questions about transparency, cost and whether proven alternatives have been genuinely considered.

The Public Protector referred this matter to the National Council of SPCAs, who responded by making something important clear in its correspondence: its mandate covers cruelty under the Animals Protection Act. It does not cover governance, administrative justice or constitutional compliance. Those questions sit squarely with the Public Protector. The NSPCA's response did not close the matter. It opened it wider.

The matter...

