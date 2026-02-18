South Africa: Humans and Baboons - Why My Hopes That They Could Peacefully Coexist Were Dashed

As much as one might yearn to repair our human separation from nature, true coexistence with baboons means keeping them at a safe distance from us and the landscapes we've transformed. The Action Plan for the Cape Peninsula presents a practical and rational approach.

This article was added as a response to this article by Adam Cruise.

A popular refrain in the local press and on social media is that residents and baboons could, and therefore should, coexist harmoniously on the Cape Peninsula. Justification for this approach is provided by citing the coexistence model applied in the small coastal village of Rooiels near Cape Town. Here the residents tolerate baboon presence in the village with a focus on preventing access to houses and waste but allowing them to roam the streets and gardens freely.

To a naïve member of the public, the notion of peaceful coexistence with wildlife is romantic, and likely to be more appealing than field rangers armed with paintball markers herding baboons out of town. So, if sharing urban space works in Rooiels, why not on the Peninsula too?

For several years I lived in Rooiels where I studied both the baboons and the residents as part of my PhD. I specifically chose to study this community to understand their model of coexistence. For the first few weeks I was astounded by how the community accepted the almost daily visits by the troop. Could this be the "solution" to the...