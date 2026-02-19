Sudan: Rights Chief Alarmed After At Least 57 Killed in Drone Attacks in Two Days

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights called on Wednesday for warring parties in Sudan to take urgent steps to protect civilians after at least 57 people were killed in separate drone strikes over two days this week.

Volker Türk was alarmed by the reports, which said that at least 15 children were among the victims.

"These latest killings are yet another reminder of the devastating consequences on civilians of the escalating use of drone warfare in Sudan," he said.

The attacks occurred between 15 and 16 February and in four states across Sudan, where the national army and a paramilitary group, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), have been at war since April 2023.

Market, schools and IDP shelter hit

Mr. Türk said an alleged Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) drone struck the Al Safiya market in Sudari locality, North Kordofan state, on 15 February, reportedly killing 28 civilians and injuring 13 others.

The following day, in West Kordofan, an alleged SAF drone struck a shelter for internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Al Sunut, killing 26 civilians, among them 15 children. Fifteen others were injured.

That same day, alleged RSF drones hit two primary schools in Dilling, South Kordofan, but casualties have not yet been determined.

Elsewhere, an alleged RSF drone =struck the Al-Mazmoun Hospital in Sennar state on 15 February, reportedly killing at least three civilians and injuring at least seven others.

On the same day, an alleged SAF drone struck a fuel store within a local market in Adikong, West Darfur. Casualties were reported but remain unconfirmed.

"The continued attacks by all parties on civilian objects must stop," the rights chief said.

"The parties must take urgent measures to protect civilians, including by refraining from the military use of civilian objects."

UN convoy arrives in South Kordofan

Meanwhile, a multi-agency UN convoy has brought vital humanitarian supplies to two cities in South Kordofan - Dilling and nearby Kadugli - which have been largely cut off from aid for more than two years.

The 26 trucks transported essential medical, food, nutrition, health, water and sanitation (WASH), and education supplies for over 130,000 people.

The items included food commodities to support nearly 70,000 people - among them 21,000 mothers and children - with specialised nutritious food to prevent malnutrition. Five months of HIV, TB and malaria medication and lifesaving medicines also were on board.

The convoy was led by the World Food Programme (WFP), the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF), and the UN Development Programme (UNDP).

'A critical lifeline'

"The arrival of this convoy is a critical lifeline for children who have been cut off from assistance for far too long," said Sheldon Yett, UNICEF Representative in Sudan.

Due to intensified hostilities and insecurity along the main route from Al Obeid, the convoy was forced to halt for more than 40 days which delayed the mission and exposed communities to further risk.

The trucks ultimately reached Dilling by navigating a longer and more difficult offroad route - underlining how humanitarian convoys push forward even in extremely challenging conditions, said Makena Walker, acting WFP Country Director for Sudan.

"Routes must stay open and predictable so vital assistance can reach people without interruption, including communities that have been cut off for far too long," she said.

The UN agencies underscored that sustained, predictable, and safe access is urgently required to prevent further deterioration of the humanitarian situation across South Kordofan.

Step up support

"The arrival of lifesaving medicine in South Kordofan is a huge relief for patients who have watched stocks dwindle during the war. But now the clock starts ticking again," said Luca Renda, UNDP Sudan Resident Representative.

"To keep patients alive, we have to ramp up support for national systems that can maintain regular deliveries all across Sudan, even while war continues."