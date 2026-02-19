South Africa: Proteas Cruise Past UAE With Super Eights Next On the Horizon

19 February 2026
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Razeen Gutta

South Africa wrapped up a flawless Group D ICC T20 World Cup campaign with a commanding six-wicket triumph over the United Arab Emirates at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday.

Captain Aiden Markram blasted 28 off 11 balls, while Dewald Brevis added 36 from 25 as the Proteas chased 123 in just 13.2 overs.

Corbin Bosch's three-wicket haul (3-12) and disciplined seam work from Anrich Nortje and Kwena Maphaka limited UAE to 122-6 in their 20 overs.

Alishan Sharafu top-scored in that first innings with 45, but wickets tumbled around him and South Africa's bowlers never let their opponents gain any momentum.

The win keeps the Proteas perfect at 4-0, setting up super eight clashes against India, West Indies and Zimbabwe.

Tournament hosts India were 17 run victors over the Netherlands in Wednesday's late game, with man of the match Shivam Dube striking 66 off 31 balls and taking two wickets.

The men in blue will be the Proteas' first super eight opponents, with the action kicking off from 15:30 in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

 

