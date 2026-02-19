Kenya: NIS, DCI Report Alleges Immigration, Embassy Officers Aiding War Recruitment Ring

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 18 -- A joint investigation by the National Intelligence Service (NIS) and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has uncovered a disturbing network of inter-agency collusion that enabled the recruitment and trafficking of Kenyans to fight in Russia's war against Ukraine.

The probe implicates rogue officials in government departments, as well as personnel at diplomatic missions, including the Russian Embassy in Nairobi and Kenya's Embassy in Moscow.

The findings were presented in the National Assembly by Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah, who revealed that officers in the Directorate of Immigration Services, the DCI, and the National Employment Authority allegedly facilitated the travel of recruits without interception at airports.

"The statement from the NIS summarizes that so far, they can confirm that there are rogue agencies, and they said the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war continues to trigger the recruitment of foreign fighters by Russia military through rogue recruitment agencies and individuals in Kenya," Ichungwah told Parliament.

The Majority Leader further said the report implicated officers within the Russian Embassy in Nairobi and Kenya's Embassy in Moscow in aiding the syndicate by issuing visas and facilitating the movement of recruits.

"Our Ambassador in Moscow must be able to identify officers within the embassy that may have colluded with these criminals... Our Embassy must be beyond reproach. It must be the place where Kenyans can seek refuge, not exploitation."

The report revealed that more than 1,000 Kenyans have been recruited to fight in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, many lured by promises of high salaries, bonuses, and foreign citizenship.

Recruits, including former military personnel, police officers, and unemployed civilians, were reportedly offered monthly pay of up to Sh350,000 and bonuses of Sh900,000 to Sh1.2 million. Many, however, found themselves deployed to military camps after only three weeks of training.

"They are told you are going to work as a guard... only to get there and be taken to military camps," Ichung'wah said. "You've only trained for three weeks... They are basically just giving you a gun to go and die."

Several MPs expressed shock and concern over the revelations.

Mizighi Haika Mnene, Taita Taveta Women Representative, said the issue reflects a systemic failure across multiple state departments.

"These are issues that come to our committee every day. Rogue recruitment agencies continue to exploit our Kenyans daily," she said.

"Some are taken to work, only to find there are no jobs. Some pay and never get there. Others are mistreated abroad. This is why we need a collective government approach to address this serious issue."

Kipkoros Makilop, Baringo North MP, described the trafficking of Kenyans to fight in Ukraine as "chilling" and called for swift action by the NIS and DCI.

"The government must ensure that the Kenyans sent to fight Ukrainians return and are provided opportunities here at home," he said.

"Parents and community leaders must be vigilant. If a child says they are going to Kazi Majuu but disappears for weeks, ask yourself where your child is going. This is a serious matter affecting our national sovereignty."

Chimba Zamzam Mohamed, Mombasa Women Representative, echoed the concerns, stressing that Kenyans should not be allowed to leave for nations at war.

"Even if there is unemployment, Kenyans must know their basic rights. Immigration officers at our borders are allowing Kenyans to pass through because of bribery. Agencies must be vigilant, and rogue recruiters must be stopped," she said.

"Kenyans need jobs, but we must find meaningful work in nations that are safe for our children."

The report detailed grim consequences for Kenyans caught in the trafficking scheme. As of February 2026, 39 Kenyans are hospitalized, 30 repatriated, 28 missing, 89 on the front line, one detained, and at least one confirmed dead.

Initially, recruits travelled through Jomo Kenyatta International Airport using tourist visas, transiting through Turkey and the UAE.

When surveillance intensified, traffickers rerouted recruits through Uganda, South Africa, and other neighbouring countries. Victims reportedly paid up to Sh1.6 million in recruitment fees.

Authorities have frozen bank accounts linked to key suspects and recovered passports, contracts, phones, laptops, and other electronic evidence.

Several suspects, including alleged masterminds and brokers, remain under active investigation.

Ichung'wah urged Kenyans seeking jobs abroad to verify offers through licensed recruitment agencies and the National Employment Authority portal, warning that rogue recruiters exploit the desperation of unemployed youth.

"If you go to rogue agencies... you may end up maimed, hospitalized, or even lose your life," he cautioned.

Investigations continue, with forensic analysis of digital evidence and efforts to rescue Kenyans still trapped in conflict zones.

The report warns that the trafficking scheme poses serious risks to Kenya's national security and diplomatic relations with both Russia and Ukraine.