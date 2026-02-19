Botswana: Budget Charts Clear Path to Recovery - Motshegwa

Gaborone — The 2026/27 National Budget marks a definitive road to economic recovery and growth, built on the foundations of the Botswana Economic Transformation Plan (BETP) and National Development Plan (NDP) 12, says MP for Mmadinare, Mr Ketlhalefile Motshegwa.

Debating the budget speech on Tuesday, Mr Motshegwa,who also serves as Minister of Local Government and Traditional Affairs, stated that the budget spearheaded a transition toward a private-led economy.

He emphasised, however, that State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) continued to play a vital role.

"This budget marks a deliberate transition from diagnosis to delivery, as we advance reforms to restore stability, strengthen institutions, and lay the groundwork for inclusive and sustainable growth," he said.

Addressing the national debt, Mr Motshegwa argued that the debt-to-GDP ratio cannot remain stagnant and must adapt to prevailing economic, political and social conditions, including the impacts of climate change.

He noted that almost all Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development nations had occasionally exceeded a 60 per cent debt-to-GDP ratio while maintaining positive growth.

He defended government's move to increase Botswana's debt ceiling to 60 per cent, citing the need to address poverty and unemployment, low economic diversification, dilapidated physical and social infrastructure as well as digital technology and rural empowerment.

However, he cautioned that deficit funding should be reserved for investment purposes rather than consumption.

He noted that the new administration inherited empty coffers and existing debts to local suppliers, further complicated by global geopolitical threats, including punitive tariffs introduced by the US President Donald Trump.

Kanye East MP, Mr Prince Mosanana, echoed the sentiment that the budget speech was an honest reflection of the country's economic recovery.

Mr Mosanana welcomed the decentralisation of primary healthcare to local authorities but stressed that clinics must be equipped with adequate personnel and medication.

Regarding his constituency, Mr Mosanana expressed concern for local farmers.

He noted that while many produced high yields, they struggled to sell in a saturated market.

He disapproved the Botswana Agricultural Marketing Board for its perceived monopoly, which he argued resulted in unfairly low purchase prices for farmers.

Conversely, MP Kagiso Mmusi of Gabane/Mmankgodi expressed alarm over the rising debt levels, noting that the country had already breached the 40 per cent debt-to-GDP ratio.

To mitigate the crisis, Mr Mmusi proposed several radical cost-cutting measures, which included salary reductions by cutting executive salaries and reducing board sitting allowances.

Mr Mmusi also argued that allowances be cancelled including scrapping constituency allowances for the President and Speaker, as well as scarce skills allowances.

He further argued for reallocation by using the resulting savings to provide an annual 10 per cent salary increase for public officers at the D-Scale and below.

He also interrogated the procurement of medications from Dubai, suggesting that India would be a more cost-effective source.

Furthermore, he criticised government's continued involvement in business sectors despite years of advocating for a private-sector-led economy, noting that the moratorium on Government Purchase Orders (GPOs) had hindered service delivery.

Mr Mmusi also called for transparency regarding international loans, particularly those sourced from the Qatari government, insisting that all such loans should pass through Parliament for approval.

