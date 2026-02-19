Kenya: Government Settles Sh177bn Pending Road Contractor Bills

18 February 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The government has cleared all pending bills for road contractors amounting to Sh177 billion, resolving payments that had been outstanding since 2020, Deputy President Kithure Kindiki confirmed on Wednesday.

Speaking at the Official Residence in Karen, Nairobi, during a status briefing on ongoing roads, bridges, and major infrastructure projects under the Ministry of Roads and Transport, DP Kindiki said the settlement has paved the way for the resumption of stalled road works.

"The government has cleared the entire amount of pending bills owed to contractors, a total of Sh177 billion which remained unpaid since 2020, leading to the stalling of the construction of 6,000 kilometers of roads across Kenya," he stated.

The Deputy President emphasized that adequate funds have been mobilized to ensure contractors are paid promptly and that construction activities resume without further delays.

"Contractors are now back on site, and the government is working hard to ensure timely payment for the completion of the 6,000 km of roads," he added.

DP Kindiki also urged both the Ministry of Roads and the contractors to uphold the highest quality standards and deliver the projects on time, stressing that the infrastructure projects are critical for Kenya's economic growth and connectivity.

