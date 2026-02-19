Ethiopia: At Least 15 People Killed in Clashes in Two Districts of Gamo Zone, Southern Ethiopia Region

Addis Abeba — A member of Ethiopia's federal parliament and local residents have told Addis Standard that at least 16 people were killed and property damaged following clashes between security forces and residents in Zayse Wezeka and Zayse Denbel districts in Southern Ethiopia Region.

Abraham Amoshe, a lawmaker representing the Zayse electoral district, said the violence began late last week. He stated that operations in the area involved regional riot police, zonal regular police, militias, and former army veterans.

The MP said that, so far, 15 bodies had been confirmed across the two districts and alleged that more than 100 people were abducted and taken to unknown locations. He described the unrest as pre-planned and claimed it was being presented under the pretext of "youth throwing stones." According to him, security forces have established positions inside schools and health centres, and he alleged that the actions were being carried out under directives from regional officials.

Abraham further claimed the situation could affect the holding of upcoming elections in the Zayse constituency, saying the violence risks leaving residents without parliamentary representation. He alleged the attacks were intentional and aimed at creating conditions that would justify further security operations.

A resident of Zayse Wezeka who spoke to Addis Standard said tensions escalated shortly after the withdrawal of the Ethiopian National Defense Force from the area. The resident alleged that bodies of victims were initially prevented from being collected and that regional police later entered the area under what was described as an operation against extremists.

The resident also alleged destruction of community property, including a youth centre, kebele facilities, homes, and grain stores, as well as gunfire reported on Sunday afternoon. Both the resident and the MP claimed homes were burned during the clashes, with the MP alleging that an elderly person died when their house was set ablaze.

Residents reported ongoing insecurity, with dozens of people allegedly detained and their whereabouts unclear. Some community members have reportedly fled to nearby forest areas seeking safety. One resident described severe humanitarian conditions, saying displaced people lacked food, water, and basic shelter.

Abraham called on the federal government to intervene to ensure civilian safety, suggesting deployment of neutral federal forces to stabilise the situation. A local resident similarly appealed for impartial intervention to restore peace and security in the area.