Ethiopian National Dialogue Commission Mandate Extended Again As Concerns Over Legitimacy, Inclusivity Persist

Addis Abeba- The House of Peoples' Representatives has approved an eight-month extension of the mandate of the Ethiopian National Dialogue Commission (ENDC), according to state media, marking the second consecutive extension since the body was created to steer the country's national dialogue process.

During its first emergency session of the fifth year of operation held today, the House of Peoples' Representatives extended the mandate of the Ethiopian National Dialogue Commission by eight months. The commission has faced growing criticism from several political parties and human rights organizations over its legitimacy and inclusivity.

The National Dialogue Commission was established in 2022 to provide a forum for addressing long-standing political rifts. However, the process has faced ongoing criticism and challenges, particularly over inclusivity and representation. Critics, including opposition parties and civil society groups, have said the dialogue has not meaningfully engaged all key stakeholders across the country.

In May 2024, a caucus of opposition parties, a coalition of 11 oppositions, has criticized the ENDC for political bias and a lack of inclusivity, arguing that certain political actors have been favored while others are marginalized.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Another key area of concern has been the stalled progress on consultations in the Tigray region. The commission has hit a "deadlock" in moving forward with outreach there, according to the deputy chief commissioner, who said efforts to begin meaningful engagement have been blocked by political and logistical obstacles. The situation in Tigray remains complex, with tensions within the Interim Regional Administration and continued local political disputes complicating implementation of national processes.

The deadlock in Tigray underscores broader criticisms of the dialogue process. Some stakeholders say that without full participation from Tigrayan representatives and other groups, the dialogue cannot truly be national nor produce outcomes seen as legitimate by all Ethiopians.

The national dialogue's credibility has also been tested by conflicting statements from key Tigrayan political groups regarding their participation.

Salsay Weyane rejected reports that Tigrayan representatives had agreed to join the national dialogue, calling them inaccurate and premature, while partly demanding restoration of Tigray's constitutional territory, return of IDPs, and accountability before formal engagement with the commission.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Similarly, Arena Tigray denied dialogue participation, stressing continued disagreement over the timing and conditions of engagement. Speaking to Addis Standard, chair of the party, "any meaningful dialogue must include armed actors such as the TPLF, Oromo Liberation Army(OLF), and Fano". The party chair, in case of Tigray, demanded the withdrawal of Eritrean and Amhara forces from Tigray ahead of discussions. "We can not ask IDPs to participate in a political dialogue while they live under tents", he added.