Ethiopia: Tigray Interim President Says Only 'Slim Chance' for Peace Remains, Vows to Exhaust It

Addis Abeba- Lt. Gen. Tadesse Werede, Tigray Interim Administration President, said there is only a slim chance left to resolve disputes with the federal government through peaceful means but stressed that his administration is determined to exhaust that option before any further escalation.

Speaking during the 51st anniversary commemoration of the founding of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) in Mekelle, Tadesse said dialogue under the framework of the Pretoria Peace Agreement remains possible, though narrowing amid unresolved issues and renewed tensions, the regional broadcaster reported.

President Tadesse reminded attendees that the war formally ended with the signing of the Pretoria Peace Agreement and stressed that efforts have since been underway to resolve Tigray's grievances through peaceful means. However, he said, key issues under the agreement remain unanswered.

"These are questions that must be answered," he stated, adding, "All peaceful options would be pursued on Tigray's side to secure a political settlement." He called on the federal government, as a signatory to the Pretoria Agreement, to fulfill its responsibility in delivering a peaceful and political resolution.

At the same time, the president underlined that Tigray's pursuit of peace should not be interpreted as weakness. "Just because we want peace does not mean we do not want to defend ourselves," he said, vowing to prevent a return to war while also safeguarding the region's security.

President Tadesse identified the return of internally displaced people and the restoration of Tigray's territorial integrity as "legitimate, just, and national demands of the Tigray people." He said his administration would do everything in its power to address these demands through dialogue, adding that the region had already endured "heavy losses" and should not be subjected to further sacrifice.

Also addressing the ceremony was TPLF Chairman Debretsion Gebremichael, who delivered a sharply critical message toward the federal government. Debretsion accused the federal government of violating the peace agreement and of opening fire on Tigray. "If the threat looming over Tigray is not resolved through dialogue, the people of Tigray will be under the obligation to resist aggression and defend themselves to maintain their existence," he said.

The remarks came amid growing political strain between Tigray's regional leadership and federal authorities, with disputes over the implementation of the Pretoria Agreement and security arrangements.

While both leaders publicly affirmed a preference for dialogue, their remarks signaled that tensions remain high, raising concerns that unresolved provisions of the peace deal could further strain relations between Mekelle and Addis Abeba.

In late January, renewed clashes erupted, particularly in the Tselemti district in Northwestern Tigray, marking the first significant active hostilities between Federal and Tigrayan forces since the end of the Tigray war in 2022 under the Pretoria Peace Agreement. The confrontations involved exchanges of fire between the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) on one side and Tigrayan forces on the other.

Reacting to the clashes and subsequent advance and withdrawal by Tigrayan forces, Lt. Gen. Tadesse reiterated that dialogue under the Pretoria Agreement "remains possible" and framed the pull-back as a demonstration of Tigray's preference for negotiation over renewed warfare. He underscored that core Tigrayan demands, including the return of internally displaced persons (IDPs) and resolution of remaining issues in the peace agreement, have not been fully met but maintained that peaceful options are possible.

The United Nations human rights chief and other international organizations have called on all parties to de-escalate tensions and return to political dialogue, emphasizing that the fragile peace process must be preserved to prevent a return to widespread violence.